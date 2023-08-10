Work underway to spruce up Lutyens' Delhi for G20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday said it has taken initiatives to beautify Lutyens' Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit with a focus on water features, horticultural enhancements, and sprucing up infrastructure.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay listed the steps taken by the council to elevate the visual charm of the city.

The NDMC has placed various sculptures including Marble Lions, Polo Horses, Horse Families, and Buddha statues at prominent locations throughout its area, encompassing Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Rajaji Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Vinay Marg, and more, Upadhyay said.

"Focusing on the water features, fountains have been installed at key locations, and the installation process at the remaining sites is well underway," he said, adding that this endeavour was expected to have been completed by the first week of August.

"Fountains are already gracing places such as Sher Shah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Connaught Place, K G Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Hyderabad House, Copernicus Marg, and Purana Qila Road," the NDMC vice chairman said.

He informed that the Horticulture Department of NDMC has dedicated its efforts to create lush green strips alongside 32 major roads.

More than 80,000 potted plants have been curated for display, accompanied by G20-themed flower boards adorning various locations, he said.

New trees have been planted in several areas including Netaji Nagar, Akbar Road, Ashok Road, BKS Marg, Jor Bagh, and many more have been graced with new trees.

Moreover, the horticulture department is also planting saplings within educational institutions, exemplified by Navyug School Laxmi Bai Nagar, N.P. School Havelock Square, Atal Adarsh Girls School Tilak Marg, and others.

In this endeavour, a variety of tree species, such as Champa, Tamarind, Ashoka, Alstonia, and Neem, have been planted.

"An impressive goal of 2 thousand trees and 43 lakh saplings has been set, of which 3 thousand trees and 28 lakh saplings have already been planted. This reaffirms NDMC's commitment to a greener and healthier environment," he informed.

He said the Civil Engineering Department of NDMC has diligently worked towards revamping the appearance of Connaught Place. As of now, 85 per cent of the façade painting of the outer and inner circles of Connaught Place has been accomplished, and the remaining work is progressing steadily and is set to be completed soon, Upadhyay apprised.

Upadhyay also informed that infrastructure upgradation on 41 roads, including footpath repair, restoration, installation of solar raised pavement markers, and thermoplastic paint application, is nearly 90 per cent complete.

"The installation of multi-coloured LED lights, flood lights, underground power cables, and national flagpoles along Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers has been successfully accomplished," he added.

To sensitize Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), and citizens within its jurisdiction, the NDMC has been organizing cultural programmes in its major parks in collaboration with SPIC Macay.

These events aimed to engage the local community and promote the G20 theme, Upadhyay highlighted that NDMC actively organized events, programmes, flower shows, seminars, and meetings aligned with the G20 theme.

Upadhyay said he sent appeal letters to MTAs, RWAs, schools, colleges, NGOs, private offices, and other entities in Delhi, urging them to actively participate in G20-related events and activities by organizing events in market areas, public spaces, and display of G20 logo.

He said the NDMC also initiated mechanical sweeping at various locations, including Hanuman Mandir Vatika, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Chest & Poly Clinic, SBS Marg, Palika Health Complex, Dharam Marg, CPH, Moti Bagh, Palika Maternity Hospital, Lodhi Road. PTI VA CK