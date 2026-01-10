Work unitedly to ensure Mahayuti sweeps Thane ZP polls: Kapil Patil to workers

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP-led Mahayuti will register a decisive victory in the Thane Zilla Parishad polls, the schedule of which is yet to be announced, former Union minister Kapil Patil has said.

He asked functionaries of the ruling alliance to work unitedly and diligently to ensure a clean sweep of all 53 seats, a release issued from his office on Saturday said.

Patil was speaking on Friday at a lunch event held on the occasion of 'Mhasa Yatra' at the Shri Khamblingeshwar temple in Murbad, it added.

"All must work in unity and with determination to create history in the Zilla Parishad elections. Planned and sustained development of rural areas is being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Over the last 11 years, rural India has undergone a transformation due to the policies of the Central government," the BJP leader said.

Farmers were benefiting from the Shetkari Samman Yojana of the Centre and the state, while women in rural households were being supported through the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is ensuring the start of their journey towards self-employment and economic self-reliance, he added.

"To continue the momentum of development work, it is essential for the BJP-led Mahayuti to be in power at the Zilla Parishad level, as well as at the state and the Centre," Patil added.

The former Union minister of state for panchayati raj lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bhiwandi to Suresh Mhatre of NCP (SP). PTI COR BNM