Work will be 'revdi' handed over by Modi govt, no longer a right: Kharge, Rahul on law replacing MGNREGA

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Opposing the new VB-G RAM G Act that has replaced the MGNREGA, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have claimed that work for the country's rural population will now become a "revdi", to be handed over to them as the government decides, and will no longer be a right.

Writing this in a letter to the rural folk, the Congress leaders have alleged that their right to work is being "stolen" even as states are being burdened financially through the new Act.

The letter written by Kharge and Gandhi is part of the Congress's countrywide "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" demanding the restoration of the earlier law. The campaign was launched on January 10 and will continue till February 25.

The Congress has asked all its state unit chiefs to disseminate the letter among the rural folk after getting it translated into all local languages.

The letter said 20 years ago, the Congress government led by then prime minister Manmohan Singh brought life to the constitutional right to work by enacting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Since then, the MGNREGA has generated more than 180 crore days of work, created almost 10 crore assets like village tanks and roads, and strengthened the panchayati raj system by empowering gram panchayats to decide on village-level projects, it said.

"During crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the lifeline of the rural Indian economy. The Modi government is now planning to destroy the soul of the MGNREGA in four critical ways.

"Your Right to Work is being stolen. Before: Work was a legal guarantee to every rural family across India. Work had to be provided within 15 days, to any family seeking work in any Gram Panchayat. After: Work will no longer be a right but a 'revdi' to be handed out as the Modi government decides. The Modi government will pick and choose which Gram Panchayats will get work under the scheme," the letter said.

It also claimed that the right to wages is being stolen.

"Before: Work was provided at notified minimum wages which increased yearly and was available 365 days of the year. Families could seek work whenever needed, with the guarantee of a minimum wage.

"After: Wages will be set arbitrarily with no guaranteed yearly revisions. The scheme will not run during the harvest season, so workers will be forced to accept any other work they get with no minimum wage," the Congress leaders said in the letter.

Claiming that the gram panchayats' powers will be handed over to contractors, they said the gram panchayats earlier planned and undertook its own development projects according to their needs, while contractors were banned and workers were supported by local MGNREGA mates and rozgar sahayaks.

Now, they claimed, decisions regarding projects will be taken through a remote-control from Delhi.

The gram panchayat will become only an implementing agency for the Narendra Modi government's orders, contractors will be brought in and workers will become mere labourers in their hands, they said.

There will be no MGNREGA mates or rozgar sahayaks either, Kharge and Gandhi said.

Noting that the states are being burdened financially, the Congress leaders said while earlier, the Centre would pay 100 per cent of the MGNREGA wages, states were incentivised for providing work.

"The states will now pay 40 per cent of your wages. To save costs, they are incentivised to limit workdays. In all this, the worst impact will be felt by rural families, especially women and SC/ST communities, for whom guaranteed work is a lifeline against hunger, debt and distress migration," the letter read.

It said the Congress is leading the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram", a nationwide movement to restore the previous law.

"Our goal is simple: guaranteed work, guaranteed wages, and guaranteed accountability. Our local Congress office-bearers will apprise you of the activities planned in your Gram Panchayat and Blocks. Please join us in this struggle for justice," the Congress leaders said in the letter. PTI SKC RC