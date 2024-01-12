Work with confidence, dedication for nation’s development: Jharkhand governor

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday appealed to youths to follow the path of Swami Vivekananda, whose life inspires to work with confidence and dedication for the development of the nation.

The governor made these remarks at the ‘Tribal Youth, Art and Culture Samagam’ organised by Vikas Bharti Bishunpur here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon were also present at the event.

Radhakrishnan praised the tribal community for their love of nature and knowledge of herbs. He emphasized the need to further develop their traditional skills.

He said holistic development can only be achieved through economic, social, and cultural progress in remote villages.

Munda, in his address, highlighted how Swami Vivekananda showcased the strength of India spiritually, culturally, and socially to the world.

He also mentioned the ongoing efforts, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to develop the 75 primitive tribal communities that were previously neglected.

Munda commended the secretary of Vikas Bharti, Padmashri Ashok Bhagat, for his work in tribal development.

Around 10,000 tribal youths from different parts of Jharkhand participated in the two-day festival organized by Vikas Bharti Bishunpur. PTI SAN SAN MNB