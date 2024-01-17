Work with passion to achieve goal: Minister advises elected representatives of Panchayati Raj bodies

Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Union minister Kapil Patil on Wednesday urged the elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj institutions to work with passion and achieve goals, saying that it counts more than election victories.

He was addressing the participants of the 'Leadership in Panchayats for Strategic Rural Transformation (LEAP-START)' programme that was recently inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

"It does not matter how many elections you win. In Parliament, there are members who have won eight times, while (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji is only a two-time Member of Parliament. I am also a two-time MP. When you assume a post, you must have passion to achieve goals. You will be known if you do something different," Patil said.

"You won't become a leader just by winning elections after elections. Look at Modiji, how he became number one leader in the world with 74 per cent votes...Modiji, who once sold tea, went on to become the country's prime minister and is the biggest inspiration for everyone," the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj said.

Patil informed the participants that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IIMA for training elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj institutions.

According to him, the premier management institute was roped in by his ministry because state governments, including the Gujarat government, were not utilising central grants meant for capacity building.

"Since we are here, let's talk about Gujarat. We provide funds to states under the RGSA (Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan) for capacity building. However, no government focuses on it, not even Gujarat. We gave Rs 90 crore to Uttar Pradesh, but the funds remained utilised," he said.

"I don't know the exact amount but Gujarat was given Rs 43 crore. But, they also did not spend that grant on capacity building. When this issue came to the attention of our minister (Giriraj Singh), he signed a MoU with the IIM to impart training," Patil added. PTI PJT PD NP