Work with vigour to secure victory in 2026 polls, Palaniswami tells party seniors

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) With months to go for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday asked party office bearers to work with vigour and ensure the its victory against the rival DMK-led combine in the high stakes electoral battle.

Palaniswami, who chaired a consultative meeting of the party's district secretaries at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah here, asked them to analyse the assembly constituencies in their respective districts and come up with a list of potential winning candidates.

They were also asked to be prepared to give up some seats for the allies to contest and work with vigour to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the Assembly election next year, a source said.

The former Chief Minister was said to have asked the party functionaries to concentrate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and make sure that AIADMK supporters were not left out in the revision.

"The meeting focused on preparing for the election," former state minister D Jayakumar told reporters.