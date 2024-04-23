Worked as farm labourer for 14 years, didn't imagine I will get 'Padma Shri': Folk singer Bamaniya

Indore, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh-based folk singer Kaluram Bamaniya, who has been honoured with the 'Padma Shri', on Tuesday said he worked as an agricultural labourer for 14 years, and that he never imagined that he would get the prestigious award.

Bamaniya was among the personalities who received the Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Indore Press Club on Tuesday, he said, "I worked as a farm labourer for 14 years. I used to sing by getting deeply immersed in it. At that time, I did not even imagine that I could get a big honour like the Padma Shri." The folk singer hails from Indore's neighbouring Dewas district. He is famous for singing Kabir Vani (poetry) in the Malwi dialect of western Madhya Pradesh. His fans also call him "Kabir of Malwa".

Saint Kabit was a mystic poet of the 15th century born in Varanasi. He left a significant influence in the Bhakti movement in India.

On how he feels after receiving the award, Bamaniya said, "It is like a new sun has risen in my life after getting the Padma Shri. I am happy that I got the reward for my work. This is an honour for the entire Malwa region." On the occasion, he recalled the time when he did not even own a bicycle while working as a farm labourer.

Bamaniya further recalled, "In those days, bhajans used to be held on the second day of every month in Kshipra town of Indore. I also used to get an invitation to sing in this programme. I used to walk five-and-a-half kilometres from my house to sing in the event." "But I could not take my wife on foot so far and as she was afraid to stay at home alone, I used to go to such programmes by latching the door of my house from outside. My wife stayed at home. I used to sing two bhajans at the programme and return home as soon as possible." Replying to a question, Bamaniya said, "Communal atmosphere existed since time immemorial, but Kabir followers like me are not afraid of it at all and keep doing their work. We always speak boldly." "Kabir always spoke by rising above castes, religions and sects. He always talked about connecting human beings. In the present times, there is a dire need to spread the thoughts of Kabir," he added. PTI HWP MAS NP