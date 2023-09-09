Worked to spread fundamental vision of Constitution: Kalraj Mishra on completing 4 years as Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that in the last four years of his tenure, he has worked to spread the fundamental vision of the Constitution through many programmes.

He held a press conference at the Raj Bhavan here on completion of four years of his tenure as the Rajasthan Governor and highlighted his works so far and the work plan for the coming year.

Mishra, who was sworn-in as Rajasthan governor on September 9, 2019, highlighted that the country's first Constitution Park was constructed at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

"With the aim that the new generation should be aware about their constitutional rights as well as discharge of duties, construction of Constitution gardens have also been started in universities," he said.

On the Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan, he said basic facts related to the cultural and historical journey of the Indian Constitution have been preserved at the park.

Pointing out to the lack of awareness among people regarding the preamble and fundamental duties, the governor said that he started reading of the preamble and fundamental duties at all public programmes so that faith of people in the Constitution could be further strengthened. He said that along with ensuring quality education in universities of the state, employment-oriented courses were started in the last four years under the National Education Policy-2020.

Mishra informed that apart from implementing the State University Management System, regular evaluation of universities on the basis of monthly reports has also been ensured at the Raj Bhavan level.

He said that instructions have been given to develop an 'anti-plagiarism software' for universities to promote original research. Timely admission process, implementation of examination calendar and curriculum updates among others were also ensured in universities, Mishra said.

"The students have benefited to a large extent from all these works, including the initiative of organising convocation ceremonies every year and awarding degrees to students on time," he said.

Mishra said that Red Cross Committees were formed in all districts of the state in the last four years while artistes were encouraged through the West Zone Cultural Centre.