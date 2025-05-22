Worker crushed to death by unidentified vehicle in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), May 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer working on highway maintenance was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Gurukulam School under Alinagar police station limits, an official said.

Local police station official Girish Chandra Rai, who reached the accident site, said maintenance work is currently underway on the Varanasi-Chandauli highway near Gurukulam School.

"On Thursday, half the road was blocked off with barricades while scraping work was in progress in the remaining portion. Vimal Kumar Pal, a resident of Tarapur village in the Alinagar area, was among the labourers engaged in the work," he said.

"Around 3 pm, an unidentified vehicle broke through the barricades and crushed Vimal while he was working. He died on the spot," the official added.

Police said the vehicle involved in the accident could not be traced and further legal proceedings are underway.