Worker dead as scaffolding collapses during construction at Gr Noida university

Noida, Jan 6 (PTI) A construction worker died while another was battling for life after they suffered severe injuries when a scaffolding collapsed on private university's premises in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.25 am when the two workers were engaged in the construction of a new cancer department building at the Sharda University, they said.

"Mohammad Shamshad and Abdul Jabbar Khan were seriously injured when the scaffolding collapsed and the workers were taken to the hospital. Khan, who hails from Faridabad in Haryana, died during treatment, while Shamshad is undergoing treatment," Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

Further investigation in the case is being done and necessary action being taken, Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the Sharda University management expressed regret at the "unfortunate" incident and extended a financial compensation for the families of both the workers. The university also extended job to one family member each of both the workers, it said in a statement.

"The management has formed a five-member committee to probe the incident. The committee will submit its report in three days. The injured worker is being treated at the university's hospital and a panel of senior doctors from different departments is monitoring the treatment. The university will bear all expenses of the treatment," it added. PTI KIS CK