Worker dies, 5 injured in toxic gas leak in Odisha factory

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (PTI) A worker died and five other were injured following a poisonous gas leak at a private factory in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Barun Pradhan (38), was working as a contractual worker in the factory.

The injured have been admitted to a healthcare facility, Umashankar Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jharsuguda, told PTI over phone.

"We have registered a case at Jharsuguda Sadar police station and the post-mortem of the body has been conducted," he said.