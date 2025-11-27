Worker dies after being hit by excavator at mining site in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A mine worker was killed on the spot after being hit by the bucket of a Pokland machine (excavator) here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kanchanpur under the Ahroura area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said the victim has been identified as Jaihind Yadav (32), a resident of Chandauli's Mubarakpur.

The SSP said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and police are extending all necessary support to the deceased's family.

Ahroura police are carrying out further legal proceedings, he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.