Worker dies after falling from crane in Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant

Jamshedpur, Jul 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old worker died after he fell from a crane at Tata Steelworks here on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

The crane operator was taken to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the statement, Tata Steel said, "It is with deep regret that we confirm a tragic incident at our CRM facility in Jamshedpur.

"At approximately 4 am on Saturday, Naresh Prasad (age 32 years), one of our crane operators and a valued employee, fell from the crane and tragically died," it said.

The company also said it is extending all support to the family of the deceased.

"We are working closely with authorities to investigate the incident," it said.PTI BS SBN SBN