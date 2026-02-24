Worker dies after falling from under-construction building in west Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old construction worker died after falling from an under-construction building in the Janakpuri area of west Delhi on Tuesday, an official said.

The worker was identified as Guddu Patel, aged around 32 years, the official said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received, and the caller informed them that a worker had fallen from a building under construction in the locality.

A police team rushed to the spot and subsequently reached Mata Channan Devi Hospital, where the injured person had been taken.

Doctors had declared Patel dead, police said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that Patel was employed as a construction worker at the said site and had fallen from the upper floor of the building while descending, the officer added. No foul play has been suspected at this stage.

Police said that statements of co-workers and site supervisors are being recorded to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the incident.

The contractor and other persons associated with the construction work are also being questioned as part of the probe.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine whether safety norms were followed at the site.