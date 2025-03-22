Worker dies after falling into overhead water tank at Thane building

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker died after he fell into an overhead water tank he was cleaning in a housing society in Thane on Saturday, civic officials said.

Anmol Bhoye reportedly lost consciousness and fell into the water tank on the terrace of the 10-storey housing complex located on Ghodbunder Road, a disaster management cell official said.

Fire brigade personnel and Bhoye's colleague rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No case has been registered so far. PTI COR NSK