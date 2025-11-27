Worker dies after getting stuck in machine at textile unit

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) A 51-year-old worker died after getting stuck in a jigger machine at a textile unit in Bhiwandi, a major powerloom hub in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 9 pm, when victim Ramesh Arjun Yadav, was working at the unit, they said.

His colleague later saw that Yadav, who hailed from Bihar, was stuck in the jigger machine, an official of the Bhoiwada police station said.

He raised an alarm, following which other workers gathered at the spot and pulled Yadav out of the machine. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

His body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that a probe was on.

A jigger machine is typically an open-framed machine with a rotating drum that holds the fabric to be dyed. PTI COR NP