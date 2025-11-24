Worker dies after iron pipe falls on him at bridge construction site in Thane; contractor booked

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old labourer was killed and another worker suffered grievous injuries when a heavy iron pipe fell on them at a bridge construction site in Thane city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Gaimukh Chowpatty on the busy Ghodbunder Road on Saturday and police have registered a case against the site contractor for allegedly failing to provide basic safety equipment to labourers, they said, adding he has charged with causing grievous hurt and negligence.

According to the FIR registered in connection with the tragedy, the incident occurred when a group of workers was lifting a heavy iron pipe meant for an under-construction bridge.

The iron pipe suddenly slipped and fell on two workers and one of them, Sujit Kumar Harilal Prasad (20), died on the spot. Another labourer, Abhishek Harind Prasad Bharti (22), suffered serious injuries, police stated.

In his complaint, Diwakar Kumar Yogender Prasad (25), a labourer, stated that he and five of his cousins were at the site when the accident took place.

Rajesh Kumar Shankar Sah, the contractor for the bridge work, failed to provide workers with essential safety gears, police said, quoting from the complaint.

The iron pipes were not secured properly, resulting in one of them slipping and falling directly on two workers, they said.

Police have booked the contractor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 116(1), (grievous hurt) 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others )and 125(b) for negligence. PTI COR RSY