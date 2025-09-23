Worker dies in accident at JK Cement Plant in Panna, MP

Panna, Sep 23 (PTI) A labourer died after falling from a chimney at a JK Cement plant in Purena area of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, officials said.

As per a company spokesperson, Gurjeet Singh (31), who hailed from Punjab, fell as he tried to save himself from a honeybee.

Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu said police were investigating the incident.

A family member of Guljar Singh, who worked in the same plant, said they had arrived in Panna from Jalandhar six months ago, looking for employment.

According to an eye-witness, the impact of the fall was such that the victim's head was severed.

Tension prevailed as a large crowd of workers and villagers gathered outside the plant after the incident.

Upon receiving information, SP Naidu, along with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Rajendra Mohan Dubey, Amanganj Police Station in-charge Madhavi Agnihotri and Simaria Police Station in-charge Jagatpal Singh reached the spot with a large police force.

Notably, on January 30, the roof had collapsed at the same plant, killing four workers and injuring approximately 20. PTI COR MAS KRK