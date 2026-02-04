Worker dies in crane accident at under-construction site in Thane

Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old worker died after being struck on the head by a crane hook at an under-construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the site of a housing project in Shirdhon village near Dombivli.

Crane worker Vijaynath Ram Bahadur Kushwaha and a technician were engaged in increasing the height of the machine mast installed at the site. As part of the process, a strap was being stretched and fixed to the crane hook to raise the mast.

"While the work was underway, the strap failed to properly fit into the hook due to excessive tension. It suddenly slipped from Kushwaha's hand and the crane hook struck him on his forehead," an official from Manpada police station said.

Kushwaha sustained serious head injuries and began bleeding profusely. He was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby private hospital, where he was given first aid.

The worker was later shifted to a civic-run hospital where he died on Tuesday evening, the official said.

The victim, hailing from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in a labourers' colony at Shirdhon.

The body was later sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the incident. PTI COR GK