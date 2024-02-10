Worker dies of electrocution, another injured in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 10 (PTI) A labourer died of electrocution while another was injured when the scaffolding they were standing on touched a live wire at a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Oswal locality of Boisar, where the two men were painting a building, an official from Boisar MIDC police said.

The men were standing on a metal scaffolding, which came in contact with a live wire, he said.

The workers were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, while the other one is undergoing treatment for severe wounds, the official said.

The deceased man's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU