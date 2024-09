Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A 65-year-old worker was electrocuted at a factory in Bhiwandi tow of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Ramsevak Bindeshwar Mandal, was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar when he suffered an electric shock on Friday, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. PTI COR ARU