Worker dies of electrocution at godown

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old headload worker died after suffering an electric shock at a logistics company's godown in Bhiwandi area of the district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Ram Dhiraj Kumar, a resident of Valpada, Bhiwandi.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 3:30 pm on Friday.

Exactly how the victim came in contact with a live current was not clear, said an official of Narpoli police station, adding that further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK