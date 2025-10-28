Worker electrocuted at factory in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 28 (PTI) A worker has died of electrocution at an extrusion company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during routine electrical work at the unit located in the Tarapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Monday afternoon, an official from Boisar police station said.

The worker, identified as Prasad Sankhe (39), a resident of Boisar, suffered an electric shock. He was taken to Varad Hospital in Boisar, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an inquiry into it, the official said. PTI COR GK