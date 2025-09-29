Worker electrocuted to death at company in Noida

Noida, Sep 29 (PTI) A worker died after allegedly being electrocuted by a water cooler at a company in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, they said.

In-charge of Police Station Phase-2 Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari said Kumar, who worked at a company in Sector 83, was seriously injured after being electrocuted by a water cooler this afternoon.

Kumar was admitted to a primary health center in Bhangel, where he died during treatment, he said.

Tiwari said after receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The station in-charge stated that if the family of the deceased files a complaint, the police will register a report and investigate the matter. PTI COR NB NB