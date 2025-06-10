Worker falls to death from building in Thane; builder and contractor booked

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) A 39-year-old worker has died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the builder and the contractor for negligence in connection with the incident which occurred at 1.35 pm on Sunday at a site located on Khardi Road in Kausa area, an official from Mumbra police station said.

"The victim has been identified as Arjun Kishori Patwa, a resident of Diva Colony. He was doing a plastering job on the fourth floor of the under-construction building when he accidentally fell and succumbed to his injuries on the spot," the official said.

A preliminary inquiry has indicated the builder and the contractor failed to provide basic safety measures, such as the personal protective equipment (PPE), to the deceased, he said.

This gross negligence on their part led to the fatal accident, the official said.

A case has been registered against the builder and the contractor under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

"We are collecting technical evidence and recording statements of witnesses present at the site. Legal action will follow based on the outcome of the ongoing probe," the official said. PTI COR GK