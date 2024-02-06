Worker falls to death from shed in Navi Mumbai; two booked for negligence

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A construction worker fell to death while placing sheets on top of a shed at a company in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against the company owner and subcontractor under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that occurred in the Rabale MIDC area on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am, when the victim Shivaji Nana Lohar (74) was placing sheets on top of a shed in the company’s premises, he said.

Lohar died on the spot, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had failed to provide the worker with safety equipment such as a helmet, safety shoes, or gloves, violating safety protocols, the official said. PTI COR ARU