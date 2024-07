Rudraprayag, Jul 11 (PTI) A man engaged in building a bridge here died on Thursday after falling from the abutment of the structure, officials said.

They said police and SDRF personnel rushed him to the district hospital of Rudraprayag where doctors declared him dead.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the worker was from Rajasthan.