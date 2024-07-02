Worker from Odisha held for stabbing man to death in Kerala

Kochi, Jul 2 (PTI) A man from Odisha was on Tuesday arrested from near Vallom here for allegedly stabbing to death a man who also hailed from the same state, Kerala police said.

Police said they arrested Anjan Naik (38), a machine operator with a plywood company, within hours after he allegedly stabbed to death his neighbour Akash Digal in the morning near Perumbavoor here.

According to the police, there was a monetary dispute between the two which escalated into the killing.

Digal, who lived next door to Naik in a five-room line building at Vattakattupady here, had borrowed Rs 1,000 from the accused, police said. There was a fight between the two on June 29 over the money after which Naik went to Kakkanad with his wife on Monday, it said.

He returned to Vattakattupady on Tuesday morning, stabbed Digal in the stomach and then ran away, police said.

Digal has been here for the last six months and Naik arrived here four months ago, police said. PTI HMP HMP SS