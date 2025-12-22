Worker gets severe burn injuries after fire erupts in shop in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 31-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out at a shop in Dwarka's Mahavir Enclave area, officials said on Monday.

A call regarding a shop fire near a gurdwara in Mahavir Enclave Part-I was received around 1.55 am, following which four fire tenders rushed to the spot, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The blaze erupted when three LPG cylinders kept at the shop exploded, causing the fire to spread to a daycare preschool attached to the shop located on the ground floor, a DFS official said, adding, "The fire was brought under control by around 4.15 am." Police said one person, Laxman (31), sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident. He was initially taken to Bhagat Chander Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

According to the police, the fire initially began at the shop, which primarily dealt with cycle and bike repair besides LPG refilling.

The incident allegedly occurred when the shop owner, Rohit Walia, along with worker Laxman, were trying to put out the minor fire, but a compressor (used for gas refilling) malfunctioned and exploded, leading to the injuries.

A case has been registered under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustibles) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, police said.