Worker injured in explosion at Indore firecracker factory dies

Indore, Apr 17 (PTI) A labourer injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh succumbed to the injuries at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

The explosion had taken place at a shed-like structure at the factory, situated about five km from Amba Chandan village near Indore, on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the three workers injured in the incident, the condition of Rohit Parmanand (20) was critical and he was on life support. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved, said Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director (health services) of Choithram Hospital.

The condition of the other two, Arjun Rathore (27) and Umesh Chauhan (29), who too suffered serious burns, was stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said the owner of the firecracker factory, Mohammad Shakir Khan, was arrested on Wednesday from Khajrana area of Indore city.

"IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code will be added to the FIR registered against Khan in view of the death of the labourer," he said.