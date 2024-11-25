Worker injured in fire at pharma unit in Thane

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old worker suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at around 10 pm at the factory located in Anand Nagar MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Ambernath area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A worker, identified as Anil Yadav, received burn injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, an official at the Thane police control room said.

The unit was destroyed in the fire, Tadvi said.

Four teams of fire personnel from Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Kalyan fought the blaze for more than four hours and brought it under control at around 2.45 am, he said.

Cooling operations were underway, Tadvi said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR GK