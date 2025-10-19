Worker killed after ‘accident’ at factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old worker died after an “accident” at a corrugated paper box manufacturing company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

K Srikanth Rao became unresponsive after apparently being hit by some object in the chest at Ginni Gopal Private Limited in the Tarapur MIDC area on Saturday evening, he said.

He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar.

Due to the nature of the event, which was medically classified as an industrial accident, the police were informed, he said.

Rao’s body was sent to the Tarapur Primary Health Centre for post-mortem, Kadam said, adding that police are investigating the matter. PTI COR NR