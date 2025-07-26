Worker killed as factory roof collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A factory worker died while another sustained injuries after the roof of a small manufacturing unit collapsed in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 6 pm at the factory that manufactures iron stands.

According to police, the roof of the structure caved in suddenly, injuring two workers, Tajim and Akram, both aged 25.

They were rushed to the hospital. While Tajim is undergoing treatment, Akram succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

A case was registered under Sections 290 (negligent conduct), 125a (endangering human life), 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, Section 106 (causing death by negligence) has been added.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to ascertain liability and whether safety norms were violated in the structure's construction and maintenance, the police said. PTI SSJ MPL MPL