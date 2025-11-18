Worker killed as iron bar falls on him at steel plant in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old worker was killed after an iron bar fell on his head at a steel manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the unit located in the Boisar area on Monday afternoon, they said.

The worker, identified as Paresh Ramesh Rathod, died on the spot after being struck by an iron bar, a police official said.

The body was sent for postmortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered as of now. A probe was on into the incident, Boisar police station Inspector Sunil Jadhav said.