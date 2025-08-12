Worker killed in blast at explosives factory in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) A 49-year-old worker died in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred during the morning shift when the worker was opening the valve of an air-release pipeline outside the unit’s premises, they said.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by air pressure build up in the pipe, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The worker sustained severe head injury in the incident and was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added. PTI VVK VVK ROH