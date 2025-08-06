Worker killed in explosion at flour mill in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (PTI), Aug 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at a flour mill in Mughalsarai area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Asha Mill when a stone component inside the machine broke into fragments.

Two mill workers were injured and rushed to a hospital where Mukhtar succumbed to injuries, Circle Officer Krishna Kumar Sharma said.

The victim's family accused the family of negligence and demanded compensation.