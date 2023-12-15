Worker killed in firecracker unit blast in TN

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) A 36-year old worker was killed on Friday in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district and Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a solatium of Rs three lakh to the kin of the deceased.

B Shanmugaraj died on the spot following the blast at the firecracker unit functioning at Panayadippatti village in Vembakkakottai taluk of Virudhunagar distrct.

Stalin, expressing grief, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved and ordered the authorities to release Rs three lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased. PTI VGN KH