Worker killed in steel plant crane crash

Surat, Sept 29 (PTI) A worker was killed and three others were injured when a tower crane collapsed on them at a steel plant in Hazira industrial area in Surat city of Gujarat on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a construction site inside ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's) steel production facility, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Deep Vakil.

Prima facie, the crane, which was idle when the incident occurred, collapsed due to powerful winds, the ACP said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

"A new plant is being constructed inside AM/NS India's steel facility. In the morning, a tower crane, which was not in use at that time, suddenly collapsed on some workers. While one worker died on the spot due to injuries, three others received minor injuries," said Vakil.

Since this facility is situated near the sea shore, we are assuming that gusting winds might have triggered the collapse, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

AM/NS India stated the worker was an employee of a contracting firm hired by the company for the upcoming coke over project in the premises.

"We are deeply grieved and saddened to report a tragic loss of life at our coke oven project site, being operated by our contractor ITD Cementation India Limited. A tower crane being operated by the contractor collapsed, leading to an employee of ITD Cementation losing his life and three others getting injured. All injured are recovering in the hospital and are stable," according to a statement issued by AM/NS India. PTI Cor PJT NSK