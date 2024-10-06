Worker killed, three injured in blast at animal fat processing company in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) A worker died and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a company that produces animal fat-based products in Edayar, near Kalamassery, the police said on Sunday.

The victim identified as Ajay, and the three injured workers are natives of Odisha.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and their conditions are said to be not serious.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a fault with the safety valve of a gas stove on Saturday night.

The fire department and police rushed to the scene following the blast.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident, the police added.