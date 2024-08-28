Worker seriously injured as dumper runs over him

Palghar, Aug 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old worker was grievously injured after being run over by a dumper while he was working at a railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Saphale station of the Western Railway on August 14, they said.

"The victim, Ravi Gaikwad, was carrying out the cabling work near a bridge when a dumper ran over him leaving him seriously injured. He was admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment," senior inspector Sachin Ingawale of the Palghar Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A case under section 125 (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the dumper. PTI COR NP