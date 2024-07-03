Worker trapped under soil at construction site in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 3 (PTI) Two workers were trapped underneath the soil when several tonne of loose soil allegedly slipped into a pit opened up for further construction on Wednesday. Of them, one has been rescued, officials said.

The incident happened at Balmatta road in the heart of the city.

One of the workers has been rescued and rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Commissioner of Police and senior officials rushed to the spot.

The SDRF and fire department officials have launched operations to rescue the trapped worker. PTI CORR AMP AMP KH