Workers begin dharna outside Pekhubela solar power project office in Una

Una (HP), Aug 4 (PTI) Employees of the Pekhubela solar power project in Himachal Pradesh's Una district started a sit-in outside the project office, alleging non-payment of salaries for the last three months.

The 32 MW solar power project in Pekhubela has been constructed for Rs 220 crore.

The employees were joined by the BJP office bearers as they began the dharna on Sunday.

The protesting employees claimed they had not received their salaries for three months and have alleged corruption in the project.

The protesters allege that locals were promised employment before the project began, but about 26 employees currently working here have not received their salaries for the past three months.

They said that the solar power project premises have been flooded due to recent heavy rains. It is estimated that the project has suffered a loss of about Rs 10 crore and its employees are able to access the project premises by boat, they said.

BJP spokesperson Vinay Sharma targeted the government, claiming there has been a scam of crores of rupees in solar projects in the state.

He claimed that the same corruption has led to the suicide of a senior official, which is being probed by the CBI.

The BJP leaders have warned that they will intensify the agitation if employees' problems are not addressed and action is not taken against those involved in corruption.