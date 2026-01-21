Workers create ruckus after labourer dies under suspicious circumstances in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) Workers created a ruckus after a labourer died under suspicious circumstances at a labour camp in DLF Phase 3 area here on Wednesday, said police.

They refused to allow the body to be taken for a postmortem examination and overturned the vehicle after removing the body from it. They also locked the gate of the construction site, the police said.

Work is underway at the Ahluwalia Construction Company's site in the DLF Phase 3 area, where hundreds of labourers are working, but the work has been halted for the past four to five days due to GRAP-4 regulations, according to the police.

Dani Yadav, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar, was also working as a labourer at the construction site. Yadav had reportedly been ill for the past three or four days. He went to sleep after dinner on Tuesday night and was found dead on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The workers alleged that the company officials removed Yadav's body from the room and placed it near a drain. This angered the workers, who created a ruckus, the police said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and the workers also argued with the police for a long time. They alleged that the contractor had ignored safety standards. The body was sent for a postmortem following assurances by the police, they added.

"The labourer Dani Yadav's death was due to illness. A postmortem will be conducted on Thursday and his family has been informed," said ASI Inderjeet Singh, the investigating officer.