Workers from Oppn parties, BJP join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Several office-bearers and workers from the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BJP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday, just days ahead of the civic elections.

Leaders and workers from Dharavi in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai visited Shinde's residence in Thane, where they declared their entry into the Shiv Sena, an official release from the Shiv Sena leader's office stated.

"All those who joined were welcomed into the party and wished well for their future political journey," it said.

According to the release, Congress office-bearers and workers from Dharavi, and functionaries from the BJP, MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) from Navi Mumbai were inducted into the ruling party. PTI COR ARU