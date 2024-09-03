Workers should take BJP membership campaign as 'Ramkaaj': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked BJP workers to take the party's membership campaign started in the state as 'Ramkaaj' (Lord Ram's work).

Adityanath said the campaign is a great opportunity to make the people getting the benefit of various public welfare schemes, a member of the party.

Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took the party's membership at a programme organised here to start the BJP membership campaign-2024 in the state.

State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary presented the certificate of membership to Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Maurya and Pathak.

During the BJP's membership drive held every six years, existing memberships are renewed and new members are enrolled.

BJP national president J P Nadda enrolled Prime Minister Modi as the first member of the campaign, marking the launch of the drive on Monday.

On this occasion, Adityanath appealed to the party workers to take the membership campaign as 'Ramkaaj' (Lord Ram's work). Quoting a line from the Sunderkand, he said, "My appeal to all of you is that we should go to those who are waiting for us. There should be only one aim -- of doing Ram's work -- before taking rest." The chief minister said, "Every person -- from the north to the south and the east to the west -- in the country who really loves India wants to join the BJP. But when we do not reach them, they feel pain in their hearts. Then due to the propaganda of the opposition, they feel hesitant. We have to end this hesitation and connect them with us," he said.

From this point of view, this membership campaign is a good opportunity, he said.

"We have to reach out to those people who are getting the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, those who have got free electricity connection, those six lakh youths who have got government jobs, we have to reach out to them all and make them members," he said.

BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh said that under the party's membership campaign in the state, at least 200 members have to be made at every polling booth in the state.

There are about 1.62 lakh booths in the state at present.

He said that in the first phase, the campaign to make ordinary members will run from September 2 to September 25. In the next phase, the campaign to make active members will run from October 1 to October 15.