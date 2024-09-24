Workers' union opposes Himachal tourism corp's private sector handover bid, seeks renovation instead

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) The workers' union of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has opposed the move to handover the units to private sector to be run on an Operation-and-Management basis – or ONM – and urged the management to renovate and modernise the units to attract more tourists.

Himachal Pradesh Paryatan Nigam Karamchari Sangh president Hukam Ram in the executive meeting of the union said employees are feeling insecure as it is not yet known which units would be run on the ONM basis.

Most of the major units are in profit, and instead of handing over them to the private sector, the loss-making units should be renovated and modernised to attract more tourists, Rajkumar Sharma, the union general secretary, told PTI on Tuesday.

The corporation is running 55 units, out of which 35 are in perpetual 'red,' while profits of some units are marginal. PTI BPL VN VN