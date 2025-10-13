Workers want Cong to fight Maharashtra local polls solo; call to be taken locally: Chennithala

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Congress workers are keen on the party contesting the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra independently, but a final decision on the matter will be taken at local level after consultations, AICC state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday.

Chennithala remained non-committal on the Congress, a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), aligning with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the polls to rural and urban civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"It is the wish of workers (to contest polls independently), but there was no final decision on it yet. All Congress leaders are of the opinion of going solo in local body elections. However, a decision (on going solo or contesting with MVA allies) will be taken only after discussion with the state party president and the Mumbai unit chief (Varsha Gaikwad)," the former Kerala minister affirmed.

Chennithala was talking to reporters after a meeting of the state political affairs committee held here in the presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshawardhan Sapkal.

Asked about a possible alliance with the MNS ahead of the polls, the AICC Maharashtra in-charge maintained there had been no discussions or proposal regarding a tie-up with the Raj Thackeray-led outfit.

"We do not have any alliance with MNS (at present) and have not held any discussions regarding the same. Nobody approached us. There have been no talks about including the MNS into the Maha Vikas Aghadi. I am not a soothsayer to predict the future," the Congress leader opined.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the MNS wants the Congress to be taken along, indicating the regional party could be a part of the MVA.

The Opposition alliance consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Chennithala pointed out that upcoming elections would be fought on local issues and that decisions regarding alliances would be left to local leaders.

He alleged that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the ruling Mahayuti coalition in 2024 solely with an eye on votes in the November assembly polls and funds for the scheme, targeted at women from low income groups, were diverted from key departments.

"Funds worth Rs 410 crore from the Social Justice Department and Rs 335 crore from the Tribal Development Department have been diverted under this scheme. This happened last year, too. How can you divert funds meant for tribal and social justice programmes?" he asked.

The Congress leader insisted such fund diversions had strained ongoing schemes and weakened welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes.

"People should be educated about how this government is misusing public funds," he added.

Chennithala claimed the BJP-led Mahayuti government's Rs 31,628 crore relief package for rain-affected farmers was insufficient.

"Farmers had demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare, but the government failed to provide it. The assistance announced under MGNREGA (rural job scheme) for restoring eroded agricultural land is inadequate. This government is anti-farmer and insensitive," he opined.

According to the relief package announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, the MGNREGA component forms part of the Rs 31,628 crore financial aid for farmers hit by recent heavy rains and floods.

Chennithala further alleged the Fadnavis-led government was neglecting people's concerns while supporting vested interests.

"Some people have told me that this government wants to privatise the state electricity board. The coal mafia is being supported. Common citizens' issues -- be it unemployment or farm distress-- are being ignored," the Congress politician averred.

He also condemned what he called attempts to disturb communal harmony in the state.

"Certain statements made by (Mahayuti) MLAs like Sangram Jagtap, Gopichand Padalkar and Mahesh Landge should be condemned. But neither Chief Minister Fadnavis nor deputy CM Ajit Pawar have said anything," he stated.

On the Maratha-OBC face-off over quotas in jobs and education, Chennithala accused the BJP of practising divisive politics.

"The Congress believes in taking (every section of) society together and not creating divisions," he insisted.

He informed that MVA leaders Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Sena UBT), Balasaheb Thorat and Varsha Gaikwad (both Congress) would meet State Election Commission (SEC) officials in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss poll-related issues.

Last month, the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra SEC to complete the local body polls, stalled since 2022, by January 31, 2026. PTI ND RSY