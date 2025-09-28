Workers will play key role in making India a developed nation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the contribution of workers has been instrumental in making Haryana one of the fastest progressing states in the country, and their role will be equally crucial in transforming India into a developed nation.

He emphasised that it is through their hard work that the state has achieved remarkable growth milestones.

Reaffirming his government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of both organized and unorganized sector workers, he said that ensuring their dignity, security and prosperity remains a top priority.

Saini was addressing a state-level 'Shramik Samman evam Jagrukta Samaroh' held at Gurugram University in Gurugram.

Saini reaffirmed Haryana Government's commitment to women's empowerment, announcing that women will be allowed to work across all sectors with necessary safety exemptions. Contract women workers will be permitted to work night shifts, and departments will extend full support to ensure equal opportunities and participation for women workers.

On the occasion, he announced a comprehensive package of welfare schemes, policy reforms and infrastructure projects worth crores of rupees.

Besides this, he also transferred over Rs 26 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 37,000 beneficiaries registered under the Haryana Labour Welfare Board.

Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana Labour Minister, Anil Vij and State's Industries & Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh were present on this occasion.

To make labour welfare schemes more accessible, the Chief Minister launched the 'Shramik Saathi' mobile application.

He said the app will serve as a one-stop digital platform for workers, offering easy registration, application tracking, scheme information and grievance redressal.

Under the Silicosis Rehabilitation Policy, the Chief Minister distributed Rs. 2.55 crore to 51 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Notably, a rehabilitation policy has also been implemented for workers affected by the serious lung disease silicosis.

Saini announced that the scope of the Silicosis Rehabilitation Policy will be widened to include other occupational diseases such as asbestosis, byssinosis and bagassosis (lung diseases).

He outlined the benefits available to silicosis beneficiaries through eight welfare schemes, including, Rs 5 lakh rehabilitation assistance, Rs 1 lakh death compensation, Rs 15,000 funeral assistance, Rs 4,000 monthly health pension and Rs 3,500 monthly family pension.

The Chief Minister further said that for the education of workers' children, annual financial aid will be provided including, Rs 5,000 for Classes 1-5, Rs 6,000 for Classes 6-8, Rs 8,000 for Classes 9-10, Rs 10,000 for Classes 11-12 and Rs 12,000 for the ITI, graduation and post-graduation courses.

During the event, Saini announced a transformative policy decision to establish five state-of-the-art Shramik Suvidha Kendras in Haryana.

These centres will serve as single-window hubs, offering registration, ID cards and welfare scheme services at one location in air-conditioned premises equipped with help desks and waiting areas.

He also announced the launch of a special portal for workers who have lost their jobs, which will provide career counselling, reskilling, upskilling and placement support.

He also said that in the first phase, 150 worker sheds will be built at key junctions to protect labourers from sun and rain while they wait for work.

Saini announced the launch of an online auto-renewal facility under the Motor Transport Workers Act.

He said that to promote Ease of Doing Business and provide relief to small traders and new entrepreneurs, establishments and businesses employing less than 20 workers will be exempted from registration under the Shops and Establishments Act.

Saini announced that five new Labour Courts will be set up in Sonipat, Gurugram, Sohna, Palwal and Bawal. An online e-Court system will also be introduced to ensure quick and easy settlement of labour disputes.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, in his address, underlined that Haryana's development has been driven by its hardworking farmers, labourers and workers.

He made special mention of Gurugram, which has transformed in the last two decades from a small municipal area into a modern city of global standards.

He said that the state's industrial and service sector achievements would not have been possible without the workforce. It is these workers, who come from far and wide, that have added tremendous value to Haryana's growth and played a decisive role in industrial development, he remarked.

Presiding over the programme, Labour Minister, Anil Vij said that today's event symbolizes the real story of Haryana's development and progress.

Across the state, workers, employees and entrepreneurs are being honoured for their contribution. Thanks to the hard work of our farmers, employees and entrepreneurs, Haryana today commands immense respect across the country, Vij said. PTI SUN NB NB