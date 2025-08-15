Working as Delhi's 'mukhya sevika' to provide best infra: CM Gupta in her first I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) In her maiden Independence Day speech, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday outlined her government’s progress in the first six months and pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, provide the country's best infrastructure in Delhi, open Atal canteens offering meals at Rs 5 to the needy, and set up a welfare board for gig workers.

Amid heavy downpour, Gupta, in her address at the Chhatrasal Stadium, called herself the "mukhya sevika" of Delhi and asserted that the BJP government will work to free the city from filth, corruption, and red tape.

Gupta concluded her address, saying she had more to convey but had to wrap up for the sake of the children getting drenched in the stadium.

Later, she went out onto the stadium ground to meet and greet the marching contingents amid the rain without an umbrella, and interacted with schoolchildren as well as personnel from the Delhi Police and Fire Services.

Emphasising that she did not want to make any big promises or announcements, Gupta said her endeavours were directed towards what the common people in Delhi aspired for — a better life.

She paid tribute to the nation's freedom fighters and hailed the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. Veteran freedom fighter and a member of the Indian National Army (INA), Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, 99, was felicitated by Gupta at the function.

Calling Delhi the heart of the country and the Yamuna river the "soul" of the city, the chief minister noted that the BJP government was working for the national capital's rejuvenation through multiple interventions.

"I don't just promise but pledge to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Several promises were made in the past to clean the Yamuna, but little was achieved," she said.

Gupta assured that the Yamuna will be clean enough for citizens to see the sun's reflection in its waters and people will feel happy to perform veneration on its banks.

Announcing that her government is going to open 'Atal canteens', Gupta stated that meals will be provided to the needy for Rs 5, including daily wagers and workers in the city. She assured welfare steps for the poor and stated that her government will come up with a welfare board for the gig workers in the city.

The chief minister also highlighted her government's efforts to provide permanent houses to slum dwellers of the city.

Noting that her government was working to repair the city's roads, which had been in a state of neglect, Gupta added that the issue of waterlogging during rains was being addressed through the desilting of drains, among other measures. She claimed that this year, rainwater drained off rapidly from the roads and highways due to the efforts of the last six months.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning the assembly polls held in February this year. Gupta, along with her cabinet ministers, took the oath as chief minister on February 20.

Assuring that Delhi would soon be the city of dreams, she asserted that the BJP government was committed to providing Delhi with the best infrastructure in the country.

Highlighting the achievements of her government, Gupta said the Delhi Assembly recently passed a bill to regulate fees of private schools, and her government will ensure that parents don't face financial burdens due to arbitrary fee hikes.

She emphasised that her government had promised to provide the highest rewards to medal winners in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

"For the first time, we will ensure job security for the youth who contribute to the growth and development of sports in Delhi," she added.