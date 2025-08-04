Working closely with states to ensure ODF-Plus outcomes achieved in tough terrains: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Centre on Monday said it is working closely with states to ensure Open Defecation Free-Plus (ODF-Plus) outcomes are achieved, particularly in hilly regions like Uttarakhand, saying difficult terrains and poor road connectivity hamper sanitation activities.

As part of Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), the government said it has intensified efforts to transition all villages from ODF status to ODF-Plus by focusing on waste management and sanitation sustainability.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said the government is coordinating with key departments, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, to tackle region-specific challenges.

He said the Centre is also involving local panchayats in the operation and maintenance of rural sanitation structures and encouraging community participation to drive the mission forward.

As of July 31, a total of 4,72,480 villages across India have been declared as 'ODF Model Villages'. PTI UZM SKY SKY